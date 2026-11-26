WILMINGTON, Ohio — A controversial Amazon data center project is taking another major step forward in Wilmington, where city leaders are considering an agreement that would commit the city to provide water and sewer service for an initial 20-year term, even as some residents continue to challenge the project.

After more than a year of lawsuits, public opposition and battles at the ballot box, the proposed development and water services agreement puts specific numbers behind what Wilmington and Amazon Data Services Inc. would commit to as the roughly 480-acre data center campus moves forward.

Under the proposed agreement, Wilmington would reserve capacity for 613,500 gallons of water per day, including 600,000 gallons of cooling water and 13,500 gallons of potable water. The city would also reserve 305,000 gallons per day of sewer capacity for the development.

Amazon would pay Wilmington's standard charges for water it consumes. The agreement also establishes a capacity reservation fee, meaning Amazon would pay to have the specified water and sewer capacity set aside even when its actual usage falls below those amounts.

The initial water and sewer service term would last 20 years, followed by automatic one-year renewals unless Amazon provides notice that it does not intend to renew.

The proposal has frustrated residents such as Todd Barstow, who lives near the planned development.

"I was pretty shocked," Barstow said. "I'd say at the same time, I wasn't shocked with the way that the city has moved everything forward."

Barstow said he expected city leaders might delay additional approvals while legal challenges surrounding the project continue.

"It just really seems like they've already made their minds up," Barstow said, "no matter what is said or heard, that they're going to push this through and approve it and let the development go through."

Agreement calls for millions in infrastructure

The agreement would also put Amazon on the hook for major infrastructure needed to serve the development.

Amazon's obligation is generally capped at $39.5 million, including up to $3 million for roadway improvements and $36.5 million for water and sewer improvements.

The planned utility infrastructure includes thousands of feet of new water and sewer lines, redundant water connections and a 1-million-gallon water tower on the project site.

Once portions of that infrastructure are completed, inspected and accepted, they would be transferred to Wilmington. The city would then become responsible for the long-term operation, maintenance, repair and eventual replacement of the public infrastructure transferred to it.

The agreement generally provides for a 12-month warranty period on developer improvements after the city accepts them.

Barstow said the infrastructure investment has not changed his fundamental concern about the development.

"This project itself and the fight that we're taking against this isn't necessarily against data centers themselves or the positives that the city can get out of it," Barstow said. "It's really about where it's at."

Barstow said he has also raised questions with council about the $39.5 million limit.

"It explicitly says in that agreement that Amazon will cover up to, I believe it was actually $39.5 million in infrastructure upgrades," Barstow said. "What if those costs exceed that?"

The agreement does address costs beyond the cap. Rather than simply requiring Wilmington to automatically cover every dollar above $39.5 million, it lays out potential options that include reducing the scope of the improvements, identifying additional funding or suspending work while funding is identified.

Residents say location remains central to fight

For Barstow, the dispute is particularly personal.

He said he and his wife purchased their Wilmington home in 2023 and knew the farm field behind their property might eventually be developed. They expected that could mean additional homes.

They didn't expect a data center.

"Our intention was to have a nice, quiet home to be able to retire in and live out the rest of our lives," Barstow said. "And, you know, here we are now with data center buildings within 500 feet of our home."

WCPO has not independently verified Barstow's estimate of the distance between his home and the planned buildings.

Barstow said his objection is not to data centers categorically, but to placing a large development close to established residential neighborhoods.

"Our fight's not necessarily against data centers themselves or the positives that the city can get out of it. It's really about where it's at," Barstow said. "It's literally going to have buildings with these data halls and the generators within 500 feet of homes, single-family homes."

Amazon could terminate utility agreement with notice

Barstow is also questioning a provision allowing Amazon to terminate the water and sewer arrangement early.

Under the agreement, following completion of its developer improvements, Amazon can terminate the services portion by providing Wilmington at least 90 days' written notice. After termination, the city could make the previously reserved utility capacity available to other customers.

"The other thing that really scares me about that agreement is that Amazon can back out of the agreement with 90 days' notice," Barstow said.

Barstow questioned what would happen if a termination occurred while infrastructure work was still underway. The agreement's provisions are more specific than that concern suggests, tying Amazon's termination right to completion of its developer improvements.

The agreement also preserves Wilmington's ability to curtail or interrupt utility service under certain circumstances, including emergencies, shortages, equipment failures and public health or safety concerns.

It also provides for redundancy in Amazon's water service. If both primary connections were unavailable, Wilmington would cooperate with Amazon to provide access to a bulk-fill point at the city's water treatment plant as an alternative water source.

Opposition has followed project for months

The agreement is the latest development in a long-running fight between the city and some residents over data center development.

Earlier this year, residents sued Wilmington over the zoning process that cleared the way for the Amazon project. The lawsuit alleged, among other claims, that the city failed to give legally required public notice surrounding zoning changes.

Another citizen-led effort sought to establish local regulations addressing noise, water use, chemical discharge, light pollution, generator testing, heat generation and long-term decommissioning of data centers.

The Ohio Supreme Court blocked that initiative from reaching voters in November in a 6-1 decision. The court concluded that a provision allowing nearby residents to sue data center owners attempted to create a new cause of action beyond the municipality's authority.

Meanwhile, environmental questions surrounding data centers have extended beyond Wilmington. The Ohio EPA has considered creating a general wastewater discharge permit for data centers. The agency said such a permit could streamline the process while maintaining environmental protections.

Barstow said the fight over the Amazon project itself is also continuing in court. He said residents have filed an administrative appeal challenging the Wilmington Planning Commission's approval of the project's site plan.

"That appeal has been filed," Barstow said. "I believe it was filed Friday, so it is actually in Clinton County Court now."

Barstow said seeing the project continue moving forward while those challenges remain unresolved has only added to residents' frustration.

"It's really just, it's personal," Barstow said. "There were several other sites that would be so much more suitable for this in the city of Wilmington."

"Our fight's not necessarily against data centers," he added, "but, you know, just where it's at, and in the way that everything's being pushed through."

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