CINCINNATI — Before the turkey and pumpkin pie, thousands of runners laced up their sneakers for the 117th annual Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day Race, one of the country's oldest races.

This year, runners battled the elements in what turned out to be a windy, rainy race.

"This weather, it's atrocious, but it really helps you like not focus on how much pain you're in from running," runner Arlie Gibson said.

WATCH as thousands of runners brave wind and rain:

Thousands brave wind and rain to run the 117th Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day Race

Not everyone minded the conditions.

"I really like the rain, so I'm not as down as everyone else is," Bukunmi, who signed up for the race, said.

"Ended up being fun and got to race hard in some rain, which was a blessing," Ben Nicoloff, another runner, said.

At the starting line, racers in the 5K, 10K and kids' fun run got a great view of TQL Stadium. The courses stretched through the West End, downtown, and, for the 10K, Northern Kentucky.

But not everyone made it to the starting line on time.

"Well, what had happened was, I snoozed my alarm like five times. There were too many blockages, and what was supposed to be a 15-minute trip ended up being a 45-minute trip," Melody, who signed up for the race, said.

For some runners, the day was a chance to reconnect. Gibson and Nicoloff ran together at New Richmond High School, and the race gave them a chance to get back out on the course together.

"It's fun just getting to meet up with one of my best friends; I've been running with him for the last four years, just getting to suffer together," Nicoloff said.

"It's really cool to come here and run with the person coaching me," Gibson said.

And while competing mattered, the race represented more than that this holiday.

"We're all together here, and it's nice that we get to enjoy something like this," Oliver Pereira, who came to watch his son run, said. "Even though it is dreary and cold, and like not an ideal right day to run, I'm just really excited to be here with family."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.