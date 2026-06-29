A sweet potato, chips and candy all lead back to this Monroe field. Here's why.

WCPO 9's Stephen Knobel covers Butler County. If you have a story that you'd like Stephen to look into or a news tip, email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

MONROE, Ohio — Today, it's just a field.

Within a few years, city leaders say it could become one of the busiest pieces of land in Monroe — helping move food products to grocery store shelves across the Midwest and eastern United States.

The proposed development, known as Project Clear, would bring a 390,000-square-foot food distribution center to nearly 80 acres just east of Interstate 75.

At an estimated $140 million, city officials say the project would become the largest private investment in Monroe's history, surpassing both the Cincinnati Premium Outlets and Monroe High School.

WATCH: How an empty field in Monroe could help stock grocery shelves across the Midwest

How an empty field in Ohio could help stock grocery shelves across the Midwest

Developers say Monroe's location along one of the nation's busiest freight corridors is exactly why the city was selected.

Within a day's drive, food products shipped from Monroe could reach millions of consumers across the Midwest and eastern United States, arriving on grocery store shelves hundreds of miles away just hours later.

For real estate broker and land co-owner Lenny Robinson, the project is also personal.

"There wasn't even a State Route 63," Robinson said while reflecting on how much the area has changed.

Robinson said his father and four partners purchased the property in 1958, long before Monroe became a hub for logistics and industrial development.

"This is a site that has been zoned industrial as far back as we can check, the 1940s, and we are very excited for it coming to fruition with a solid development," Robinson said.

He also noted the pace of the project has been unusually fast for industrial development.

Robinson said the project moved from introduction to approval in less than 14 months.

For the city, the project represents more than just a warehouse.

Developers estimate the facility would create 93 new jobs while retaining another 127 positions already located in Monroe.

The city also expects the project to generate approximately $285 million in payroll and about $6 million in local income tax revenue over the life of a 15-year tax abatement agreement approved as part of the project.

The development is also expected to bring significant infrastructure improvements to the area.

Plans include widening portions of Butler Warren County Line Road to three lanes, improving intersections, adding turn lanes and extending guardrails along Mason Road.

Developers and city leaders say those improvements will help support both the new facility and future growth in the area.

Construction could begin later this year, with the facility expected to open in early 2028.

For Robinson, the project marks the end of a process that began generations ago.

"It's exciting to finally see that chapter close," he said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Butler County reporter Stephen Knobel? Email him at stephen@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News' Stephen Knobel covers Butler County.