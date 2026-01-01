Stephen Knobel joined the WCPO 9 News team in June 2026.

Where else have you worked? I've had the opportunity to work at NBC local and national news stations across the country, covering stories in Chicago, Miami, New York, and most recently Los Angeles.

Where did you go to college? University of Southern California. Fight On!

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? I'm most proud of the connections I make with the people in every community I cover. Time and again, I've seen local journalism make a real difference, and I believe every story matters, whether it's a major breaking news event or a small community issue. It's important to me that all perspectives are heard and that every person feels seen, represented, and accounted for.

What are you most proud of in your own life? Running has become a big part of my life. This past year, I completed my first marathon in Los Angeles, an accomplishment that challenged me both physically and mentally. My sights are already set on the Flying Pig Marathon, where I'm hoping to improve on my previous time and continue pushing myself toward new goals.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State? I love how much pride people take in their neighborhoods and local traditions. With a festival seemingly every weekend, there's always a reason to celebrate and bring the community together. Cincinnati has the energy and opportunities of a big city with the friendliness and charm of a small town, and I've enjoyed exploring everything the region has to offer.

All-Time favorites:

TV Shows: "Survivor," "The Wire" and "Entourage"

Movies: "Stand By Me," "Monsters, Inc." and "When Harry Met Sally"

Books: "The Great Gatsby," "Walden" and "The Maze Runner"

3 Apps I can't live without: TikTok, ESPN and Ticketmaster