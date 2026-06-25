'This is huge by any measure' | $140M food distribution center coming to Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — Local real estate broker Lenny Robinson, when addressing the Monroe City Council Tuesday night, called a proposed food distribution center development “a real winner” for the city.

He said if the council approved the plans, the total $140 million project, dubbed “Project Clear,” would be the largest capital investment in the city’s history ahead of the Cincinnati Premium Outlets ($100 million) and the new Monroe High School ($61.2 million).

“This is huge by any measure,” Robinson told the council.

After presentations from Matt Boone of Scannell Properties, Meegan Spicer, managing director in the Site Selection and Incentives Advisory practice for Kroll, Joshua Smith from Butler County Finance Authority and Robinson, council adjourned into executive session.

The longer the executive session lasted, the more the representatives paced in the Council Chambers.

Nearly 40 minutes later, council returned and voted 6-0 with member Jordan Brown abstaining to approve the emergency ordinance that authorizes City Manager Larry Lester to enter into a development agreement between the city of Monroe, Scannell Properties and Corridor 75 Park to facilitate construction of Project Clear, a food distribution center east of Interstate 75.

The city will provide a 75% Community Reinvestment Area tax abatement for 15 years, according to city documents.

Over the length of the abatement, the business is expected to generate $285 million in payroll and $6 million in local income tax, according to the city.

Boone said Project Clear will be a 390,000 square-foot food distribution facility with office space on 79 acres at 4850 Butler Warren County Line Road.

The project, he said, is anticipated to create 93 full-time equivalent jobs and retain 127 existing positions at the distribution center already in the city, generating approximately $6.7 million in new annual payroll and retaining approximately $9.1 million in annual payroll.

The estimated private investment is $124 million in construction with $16 million in equipment purchased by the company, he said.

Construction is expected to begin later this year with expected completion in the first quarter of 2028, he said.

During the 18-month construction, about 400 to 475 workers are expected on site, and that will generate revenue for the city and local businesses, Spicer said.

Boone said the developer will construct, in coordination with the city and county, infrastructure improvements supporting the development, including extension of Gateway Boulevard, a new single-lane roundabout at Butler Warren Road/Mason Road, reconstruction of portions of Mason Road, construction of additional turn lanes, stormwater, utility, signage, and traffic control improvements.

The county infrastructure improvements include culverts, sewers and drainage work.

Council previously approved $500,000 in design and engineering with the Kleingers Group for city infrastructure improvements.

The company plans to sign a 25-year lease when it moves operations from its 90,000 square-foot facility that it plans to sell.

That length of contract signals long-term stability and commitment to the city, Boone said.

The city can find another business to operate out of the vacant building, Spicer said. She said it's important for cities to have available space for new businesses.

Spicer said helping existing businesses grow is a key economic development driver.

"You have to have building inventory to attract new businesses," she said.

Robinson called the project “a collective effort."

"Everybody here has an investment in Project Clear. Council does with their money for engineering. The city does for all the work they have done and all the dedication to this. We have an investment. Scannell has an investment. Butler County has an investment. It only makes sense to cash in on that investment," Robinson said.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO 9.