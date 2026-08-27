Hamilton West Side Little League beats Iowa 7-1, advances to Little League World Series U.S. Championship game

The Hamilton West Side Little League All-Stars are headed to the Little League World Series U.S. Championship game.

West Side beat Davenport, Iowa, the Midwest representative, 7-1 in the loser’s bracket final on Thursday morning at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa.

They advanced to face Henderson, Nevada, the Mountain region champ, in the U.S. Championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

The winner will play either the Curacao, Japan or Latin America representative in the World Series Championship game on Sunday. A third-place game is also scheduled for Sunday.

West Side dropped its opening game to Nevada 6-5, on Friday, Aug. 21, but has won five consecutive games to keep their championship dreams alive.

They beat New England representative Bridgewater, Mass. 10-0 on Saturday and followed with a 6-1 victory Southwest representative Boerne, Texas on Monday.

West Side beat Bayonne, N.J. 5-2 on Tuesday. Last night, West Side beat Phenix City, Ala. 11-2 in an elimination game.

West Side is making its sixth Little League World Series appearance. They previously advanced in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.

Five years ago, West Side fell to Taylor North Little League of Taylor, Mich. 5-2 in the U.S. Championship game.

The Little League World Series is being held Aug. 19 through Aug. 30 in Williamsport, Pa. The event will be televised on WCPO 9.