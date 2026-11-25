HAMILTON, Ohio — It's raining cats and dogs and... birds?

The real-life WKRP radio station is hosting its inaugural Turkey Drop on Wednesday as a tribute to the famous "WKRP in Cincinnati" episode, "Turkeys Away."

WKRP-FM is hosting the charity recreation at the Riverfront Plaza between Municipal Brew Works and The Casual Point on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Instead of live birds like in the episode, the Hamilton Fire Department will drop 3,000 small rubber turkeys from a fire truck ladder. The turkeys will be numbered, and the turkey that lands closest to the center target wins a cash prize of up to $500, depending on sales. Turkeys were sold through Tuesday night at $10 a turkey.

The radio station said all net proceeds from the turkeys and commemorative T-shirt sales will go to the Open Door Food Pantry in Butler County.

WKRP-FM said festivities begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The turkey drop will also be livestreamed on WKRP Radio's Facebook page.