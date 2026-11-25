MADEIRA, Ohio — A 12-year-old Madeira boy is making the holiday season brighter for other children by collecting hundreds of toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

Wyatt Hoeffel's journey began last year when he saved up his own money to buy his dream LEGO set.

His mom documented his emotional reaction when he realized he had finally saved enough money and posted it on TikTok, where it caught the attention of millions of people.

The post helped him gain more than 150,000 followers and led people to start sending him LEGO sets.

"Around the world, they sent me LEGOs," Wyatt said.

WATCH: Hear how Wyatt turned the generosity he received into a way to give back to others

'Being my dream self' | Madeira boy collects more than 500 toys for Toys for Tots

But Wyatt didn't want to keep all that generosity for himself. He wanted to pay it forward.

"I just wanted to be nice and give back to other people," Wyatt said.

This year, Wyatt decided that for every LEGO set he built, he would donate a toy to Toys for Tots, which provides gifts to families who might otherwise struggle to afford them.

Throughout the year, Wyatt collected more than 500 toys.

Wyatt said he hopes the toys can bring joy to kids who need them.

Lt. Jay Roy with the Madeira Police Department said it's the largest donation they've ever gotten for Toys for Tots since they started their campaign 10 years ago.

"Our goal all along has been to make sure that every kid gets to come down on Christmas morning and see toys underneath the tree," Roy said.

Wyatt isn't finished, either.

He said he hopes to double the number of toys he donates next year and inspire others to find their own ways to give back.

"It's like me being my dream self," he said.

Roy said it's not too late to donate. Donations are being collected through Dec. 8.

Donations can be dropped off in Toys for Tots bins around the city. Financial donations can also be sent via Venmo to @MPBA-7141.

Roy said there will also be a Toys for Tots fundraiser Saturday at Ali's Bar and Grill from noon to 6 p.m.