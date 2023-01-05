Police: Dump truck crashes into school bus, no one injured

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — No students were injured after a dump truck crashed into a school bus, investigators said.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the Shell station in the 7000 block of Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville.

According to investigators, there were three students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The truck was pulling out of a private drive and failed to yield, police said.

The dump truck has significant damage to the front passenger side of the cab. The school bus has a shattered window and some damage to the mid-section on the passenger side.

