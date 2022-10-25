Power lines fall on school bus in Blue Ash after Jeep crashes, shutting down road in Blue Ash

Power lines fell on top of a school bus in Blue Ash after a Jeep crashed in a power pole Tuesday afternoon, Blue Ash police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. along Kenwood Road near the intersection of Muirwoods Court.

Police on the scene said a Jeep struck the pole, then a tree, causing the power pole to fall on top of the Sycamore schools bus.

No kids were injured, according to police, and they were transported on another bus safely. Officers on scene did not provide an exact number of students who were on the bus.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries was not released.

The road will remain shut down until crews can clean up the power pole.