OSHP: Student hit by school bus in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A student is recovering after she was hit by a school bus in Clermont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, on Thursday around 7 a.m. a bus was traveling east on Old State Route 32 but when the driver attempted to turn left on Old Batavia Road, the student was hit.

Police said she was alert and conscious when they arrived and is being treated for minor injuries.

There is no crosswalk where the student was hit, OSHP said.

According to investigators, no one else was injured and no charges have been filed at this time.

Police have not said what school district was involved in the incident.

READ MORE

City council pushing for another $3.4 million investment in pedestrian safety

US traffic deaths are at record numbers

Northside woman calling on drivers to slow down, think about pedestrian safety