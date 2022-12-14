Watch Now
School bus crashes with another vehicle in North Fairmount intersection

A school bus crashed with another vehicle at the intersection of Beekman and Hopple streets with Western Northern Boulevard.
Posted at 3:50 PM, Dec 14, 2022
CINCINNATI — A school bus collided with another vehicle in a North Fairmount intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hopple and Beekman streets with Western Northern Boulevard.

CPD's Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said that no one was injured in the crash.

Cunningham said the SUV driver is at fault after "t-boning" the school bus when it had the right-of-way.

He did not say if the SUV driver had been formally charged for the crash.

While the crash was being cleared, eastbound and westbound traffic had to momentarily divert onto Beekman Street.

