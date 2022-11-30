Police: Remains of Miami Township homicide victim identified after nearly 3 weeks

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police identified the remains of a woman discovered on the side of the road in Miami Township earlier this month.

On November 10, The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 1100 block of Miamiview Drive for the report of a dead body found near the roadway.

She was identified Tuesday as 24-year-old Amanda Rose Witschger.

Investigators said the condition of her remains made the identification process difficult.

Police said her body was "out in the elements" but did not specify how long they believe she was killed before she was discovered.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has received multiple calls regarding the discovery of Witschger's body. Some callers made claims that numerous bodies were discovered over the past few weeks in the area of Miami Township and the Village of Cleves.

The sheriff's office said it wants the public to know that the case involving Witschger is the only incident in the area and that multiple bodies were not discovered.

Witschger's death was ruled a homicide by the Hamilton County coroner.

If you have any information regarding the death of Amanda Rose Witschger you are asked to contact Detective Kevin Illing at 513-825-1500 or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office tip line at 513-586-5533.

