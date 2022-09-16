Dead body found floating in Ohio River near Serpentine Wall

CINCINNATI — A dead body was found floating in the Ohio River Friday afternoon, Cincinnati police said.

Witnesses saw the body floating near the Purple People Bridge around 12:45 p.m., and fire crews headed toward the Ohio River from both the Ohio and Kentucky sides.

Fire crews in boats located the body near the Taylor Southgate Bridge and brought it ashore around 1:30 p.m. near the Serpentine Wall.

Witnesses said they saw crews use some sort of hook to latch onto the waistband of the body to retrieve them.

CPD has not confirmed the identity of the body or how they ended up in the river.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update once more information is available.