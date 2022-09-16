Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Dead body found floating in Ohio River near Serpentine Wall

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Dead Body Ohio River
Posted at 1:58 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 13:59:58-04

CINCINNATI — A dead body was found floating in the Ohio River Friday afternoon, Cincinnati police said.

Witnesses saw the body floating near the Purple People Bridge around 12:45 p.m., and fire crews headed toward the Ohio River from both the Ohio and Kentucky sides.

Fire crews in boats located the body near the Taylor Southgate Bridge and brought it ashore around 1:30 p.m. near the Serpentine Wall.

Witnesses said they saw crews use some sort of hook to latch onto the waistband of the body to retrieve them.

CPD has not confirmed the identity of the body or how they ended up in the river.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update once more information is available.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Moeller High School assistant head coach needs a kidney transplant Painter remains GOP nominee , Ky. Supreme Court won’t hear election case WATCH LIVE: Pike county murder trial: Forensic evidence takes center stage

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!