Police: Coroner called for body found in Colerain Township

Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 17, 2022
COLERAIN TWP.  — Colerain police said a report was made Tuesday about a body found in a wooded area on Dry Ridge Road.

The coroner's office responded to the scene Tuesday evening.

Officials have not released any information on the person found or how they died.

A report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed the body Wednesday morning, but the cause of death was reported as "pending" and no identification was provided.

