Police: Coroner called for body found in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TWP. — Colerain police said a report was made Tuesday about a body found in a wooded area on Dry Ridge Road.
The coroner's office responded to the scene Tuesday evening.
Officials have not released any information on the person found or how they died.
A report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed the body Wednesday morning, but the cause of death was reported as "pending" and no identification was provided.
