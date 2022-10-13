Police: Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, officers found body on the floor of home

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are now investigating the death of a woman in Hamilton as a homicide after an autopsy from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed that she was stabbed to death.

Police responded to a home on the 1200 block Parrish Avenue early Tuesday afternoon.

When officer's arrived, they found 50-year-old Rachelle A. Brewsaugh lying dead on the floor of the home, Hamilton police said.

This was initially reported as a "death investigation." However, on Thursday police announced they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.

WCPO spoke to a neighbor in the area who has lived on the street for more than a year. He didn't see what happened but described hearing a man yell "I think she's dead! I think she's dead!"

Hamilton police did not provide any further information about the investigation.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Hamilton police at 513-868-5811.

