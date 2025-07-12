Mini golf spot at Newport on the Levee to expand, add more food options

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport on the Levee's mini golf spot, Par 3, is expanding and plans to add new food options for guests.

Par 3's owner, Moananui Haretuku, announced Thursday that the mini golf concept would be expanding into the former location of Bridgeview Food Hall, which closed earlier this year after almost two years of business.

The 6,600-square-foot space is currently under renovation and is set to be open as part of Par 3 later this July. During the renovation, a portion of the wall separating the two spaces is being demolished, and the new space will get a fresh paint scheme to match the rest of Par 3. The new space will keep its remaining kitchens, bar and outdoor patio, while new digital screens, food displays and an ordering counter are installed.

Haretuku opened Par 3 at Newport on the Levee in August 2024 inside the former space of Barnes & Noble. Par 3 features three different nine-hole courses, all uniquely themed with designs, with some even including nods to the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. Outside of mini golf, Par 3's original space has a full bar as well as indoor and outdoor dining areas with TVs, a gaming zone and a VIP section for large private groups.

With this new expansion, Haretuku said Par 3 will offer "grab-and-go meals and desserts" from the formal food hall space. The grab-and-go food offerings will differ from what's on Par 3's upstairs menu. The owner said guests can expect items like pizza by the slice, breadsticks, regular and cinnamon sugar pretzel bites, bunker fries, floats, slushies and more.

"The Levee has been evolving into a hub for unique experiences over the past few years, and we've been very pleased with how well Par 3 has performed so far," Haretuku said.

Haretuku said they approached Newport on the Levee's property management team with the idea to "fill a void" with fast-casual food options. He said "everything fell into place naturally" since the vacant food hall already had a direct connection to Par 3's main entrance.

Terry Ohnmeis, senior director of retail services at Cushman & Wakefield, said Par 3 has been a "perfect fit" at Newport on the Levee.

"This expansion will allow their team to better accommodate the community," Ohnmeis said. "It's been extremely rewarding to watch how quickly the market has embraced the concept, and I believe this new component will be received just as well."

Par 3's expansion also comes after Mi Cozumel, a popular Mexican restaurant, recently celebrated its grand opening at The Levee.

Par 3 is open seven days a week. You can click here to see the mini golf spot's full hours.