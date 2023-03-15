Red Leprechaun Irish Pub to open at The Banks in summer 2023; chef with multiple TV appearances to craft menu

CINCINNATI — Joining 15 other bars and restaurants, a traditional Irish pub is headed to The Banks.

The announcement of Red Leprechaun Irish Pub's summer 2023 opening comes just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The pub will sit along Freedom Way in between E + O Kitchen and Taste of Belgium, and will be part of The Banks' Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

The pub is helmed by the team that owns Fishbowl at the Banks, which is located just a block toward Great American Ball Park along The Banks.

Owner Daniel Scott is teaming up with Chef Brian Duffy to bring traditional Irish-themed food to the bar and restaurant. Duffy is known for the seasons-long bar and restaurant industry series "Bar Rescue," and he's also had appearances on "The Today Show" and Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay."

"Red Leprechaun will be a traditional Irish pub with modern flair from our menu to the live entertainment with bands and acoustic music," Scott said. "We will be another great location for sports fans and visitors to The Banks."

Other than being centrally located to much of what downtown Cincinnati has to offer, Red Leprechaun will also boast some Irish heritage and history.

The focal point of the pub will be a fully wooden bar built in 1957 that has been imported from Malahide, Ireland, which is north of Dublin. The bar stood for 62 years, and Scott purchased the full bar and stained glass with it. The bar made a 57-day journey from Ireland to Cincinnati and is currently be restored ahead of Red Leprechaun's grand opening.

While prep work is underway at Red Leprechaun, the exact date for the bar's grand opening is unknown. The bar's forthcoming days of business and hours are also uncertain.

