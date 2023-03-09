Over-the-Rhine's Teak to open new location at Loveland Station development

LOVELAND, Ohio — After serving sushi and Thai cuisine in Cincinnati for decades, Teak is opening a second location in the heart of Loveland, owner Chanaka De Lanerolle confirmed.

Though it doesn't have a set opening date, Teak, currently in Over-the-Rhine, will be opening its new location in the Loveland Station development, which features luxury apartments atop retail and restaurant spaces.

De Lanerolle said the restaurant's new location just began renovations, which are set to take at least two months.

The OTR restaurant's menu contains a wide variety of Asian cuisine, ranging from any dish imaginable from a Thai restaurant to delicious, fresh-made sushi.

This is the first time Teak will have multiple locations in the Greater Cincinnati area. The restaurant opened in the 1990s in the historic district of Mount Adams. The restaurant quickly became a staple in the Cincinnati food industry, and for years Teak has been named among the "Best Sushi," "Best Asian Cuisine" and more, according to the restaurant's website.

After closing its Mount Adams location in 2017, De Lanerolle reopened Teak's doors in the heart of OTR in 2020. The restaurant is located near Washington Park at 12th and Race streets.

"Whether one chooses to carry out or dine in, Teak OTR promises an unparalleled dining experience," the restaurant says on its website.

