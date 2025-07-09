Wine shop in Oakley to permanently close after 7 years of business

CINCINNATI — A popular wine shop in Cincinnati's Oakley neighborhood is permanently closing its doors after seven years of business.

Oakley Wines, located at 4011 Allston Street near Oakley Square, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that it will be hosting its final day of service on Sunday, July 27.

"This wasn’t an easy decision and comes with a lot of emotion and reflection," wrote owner Stephanie Webster. "The community we’ve built over the last seven years is truly special — this place means so much to so many people, including myself."

Webster said the decision to close was spurred by significant life changes.

"The reality is that my life has changed significantly over the past few years with the addition of my little one," she wrote. "Balancing life as a mom while operating two locations has stretched me too thin, and I’ve realized that I just can’t give Oakley Wines the time and energy it truly deserves to remain a successful and thriving business."

The wine shop is known for its organic, low-intervention wines from small producers that it served at its bar called The Cellar. Oakley Wines also had its own wine club and various special events at The Cellar.

Ahead of the shop's final day, Webster said Oakley Wines will host various events to send off the shop with a proper goodbye.

"I’m endlessly grateful to all the staff, past and present, and every single guest, neighbor, and friend who has ever walked through the doors. It’s been an absolute pleasure," Webster wrote.