Covington's newest cocktail bar, Second Story, transports guests into an otherworldly atmosphere

COVINGTON, Ky. — Bringing a new level of sophistication to a building that's lived many lives, Second Story is the newest bar venture from Lost Co., the talented minds behind Over-the-Rhine's Somerset and Alice.

The Covington bar is located along 6th Street atop Flying Axes axe-throwing bar, which co-owns Second Story with Lost Co. The building that houses Second Story has a rich history: It was once a firehouse, music venue, logistics company office and more, general manager Lee Caldwell said.

"We are really excited to kind of take that history, work with it and accentuate the best aspects of the past and reproduce and pay homage with what we're doing in here," Caldwell said.

Second Story is a place that wants guests to converse and enjoy each other's company alongside the beverages they're drinking.

For those hoping to catch their favorite sports team, Second Story isn't the place for you — in fact, there are no TVs. With warm lighting and cozy couches, guests are encouraged to grab a drink, chat and relax in what feels like an otherworldly lounge.

That atmosphere is showcased even further with the bar's interior design.

The moment guests walk up the stairs to the bar they're greeted by sparkling chandeliers, massive murals splashed with color, plants and natural light from windows that surround every wall of the bar.

"There are so many great stories that are already in this space, and the space is visually beautiful even before we got the opportunity to start putting Charity Williamson, Cody Gunningham and Alex Frank's great artistic spin on things," Caldwell said.

The focal point of the bar — a massive, illuminated tree installation displaying various liquor bottles — helps to emphasize that atmosphere, which Caldwell calls "polished, but yet unpretentious" and "approachable, but also elevated."

The bar's cocktail program is well-rounded, and Caldwell said he and assistant general manager Erica Rutledge, who helped craft the cocktail recipes, wanted to illustrate that same sense of storytelling. With unique twists on the classic cocktails, Caldwell said the menu straddles the line between comfort and curiosity, whether that be a riff on an old fashioned, a frothy balanced kiwi-flavored sour or a purple-hued gin fizz.

Other than the expansive cocktail menu, which will seasonally feature new offerings and evolve, the bar also offers a range of red and white wines, canned beer and seltzers.

To enjoy alongside Second Story's drinks, Caldwell says the bar's team is already working to establish different types of programming and entertainment to bring to both the inside bar and it's massive patio — which he says is the largest bar patio in Covington.

"While the inside is going to really kind of be that sexy, seductive, soulful," Caldwell said. "The outside is more meant to be like playful and bright and always kind of lounge-y, though."

There will also be cross-promotions and collaborations between Second Story and Flying Axes, as well as partnerships with local food trucks and other businesses, Caldwell said.

Though the bar has undergone some test runs with soft openings, the official opening date for Second Story is up in the air. Those interested in experiencing all that Second Story has to offer should stay up to date with the bar's social media for more information about its opening.

