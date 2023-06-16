Watch Now
Police: 2 charged in April shooting of 11-year-old girl in North College Hill

The child was shot in the head, according to investigators
Jaliah Williams' mom and dad said Wednesday she was still in the ICU, but was stable. They said doctors told them the next 72 hours would be critical.
Jaliah Williams
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16

CINCINNATI — North College Hill police are searching for two men they say are connected to the shooting of an 11-year-old girl.

Jahleeah Williams was shot in the head around 11 p.m. April 25 on Bising Avenue.

According to a police report, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Williams lying on her back with a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators said she had a "faint pulse" before being transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are encouraging Jeremiah Reese, 20, and Vincent Miller Jr., 18, to turn themselves in after being formally indicted for their involvement in this case, according to a press release.

Reese is charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and two counts of felonious assault. Miller is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Investigators have not provided an update on Williams' condition.

