Police: 2 charged in April shooting of 11-year-old girl in North College Hill

CINCINNATI — North College Hill police are searching for two men they say are connected to the shooting of an 11-year-old girl.

Jahleeah Williams was shot in the head around 11 p.m. April 25 on Bising Avenue.

According to a police report, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Williams lying on her back with a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators said she had a "faint pulse" before being transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are encouraging Jeremiah Reese, 20, and Vincent Miller Jr., 18, to turn themselves in after being formally indicted for their involvement in this case, according to a press release.

Reese is charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and two counts of felonious assault. Miller is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Investigators have not provided an update on Williams' condition.

