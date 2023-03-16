North College Hill City School District to implement four-day in-person schooling

CINCINNATI — North College Hill City School District will become the first in Ohio to implement a blended learning schedule that includes only four days of in-person learning per week.

The school board voted unanimously Monday night to adopt the blended mode, which will go into effect next school year. The school district released its 2023-2024 school schedule, which details the blended learning model.

Beginning Aug. 15, North College Hill students will spend every Monday doing self-directed work from home, while attending in-person classes Tuesday through Friday.

"I think this could be a model that could save the profession of education," said Eugene Blalock, superintendent of North College Hill City School District. "Teachers are leaving the profession at alarming rates and the idea of being able to have some time some quality time dedicated time to just get some collaboration some planning is something that is intriguing to the teachers, and it actually has excited and re-ignited my teachers."

Third-grade teacher Raven Jackson said the typical five-day school is causing burnout for students and staff.

"We are all worn out — like the kids are even worn out ... I think this Monday will help with that," Jackson said. "Having doctors' appointments, not having to use our sick time to take those days off. At least we know Mondays we wouldn't have to worry about having a sub, splitting our classrooms, putting that extra work on our teammates and I think having that Monday for those set times and set appointments would definitely help out."

There are still questions about child care and food options on Mondays. Blalock said they're still working out the specifics, but said he's confident the district will be able to accommodate some younger families, which includes having their kids be present at school on Mondays.

North College Hill City Schools serves roughly 1,400 students from pre-K to 12th grade.

