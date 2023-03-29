Watch Now
Firefighters rescue woman hanging from window of burning apartment building in North College Hill

Posted at 5:49 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 05:49:16-04

CINCINNATI — Firefighters rescued a woman hanging out of a window during an apartment fire in North College Hill.

Crews were called to the complex on Columbine Court shortly after midnight Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building along with a woman hanging out of a second story window, investigators said.

Firefighters quickly used a ladder to rescue the woman. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Investigators said one other person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Seven people are displaced. The Red Cross was on the scene to help those impacted by the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

