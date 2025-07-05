Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Fort Thomas

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred late Friday in Fort Thomas, the Fort Thomas Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Shawnee Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The other man was transported to UC Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead as well.

Police said their preliminary investigation found the shooting to be a "domestic-related murder-suicide."

There is no risk to the public, police said. They also said the identities of the two men will not be released at this time.