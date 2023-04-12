Springfield Township officer lost control of vehicle in deadly North College Hill crash, sheriff says

CINCINNATI — A Springfield Township police officer responding to a call on March 31 lost control of his vehicle, resulting in the deadly crash that killed him and a North College Hill father, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said Officer Timothy Unwin was driving north on Hamilton Avenue with his lights and sirens activated when responding to an officer needs assistance call. After a construction zone, Unwin was changing from the right lane to the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle. The police cruiser struck a concrete median in the middle of the road, which caused the cruiser to flip and roll over onto its driver's side.

From there, the sheriff's office said the vehicle entered the southbound lanes of Hamilton Avenue where it struck 50-year-old William Dunson's vehicle.

Hamilton Avenue between Centerridge Avenue and Clovernoll Drive just south of Ronald Reagan highway after the crash.

The sheriff's office did not specify how quick Unwin was driving at the time when he lost control of the cruiser.

The collision caused the police cruiser to be almost unrecognizable.

Adam Schrand A Springfield Township police cruiser was involved in a serious crash in North College Hill

Unwin was buried last week at Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Dunson's funeral is set for Saturday, April 15. Dunson's wife and children were seen at Unwin's service embracing his family and other officers.

Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley said Dunson was "a good man, a loving husband, a wonderful father and an asset to his church community."

Bley said both Dunson and Unwin's lives were "about service to their families and their community."

As Dunson's family and friends continue to grieve their loss, the father of four's life-long best friend said they're remembering how much he brought people together.

"He was always just the connector of people. You always wanted to be around this guy,” Bester said. “Biggest smile, biggest laugh in the room, friendliest guy you're ever going to meet — loved his wife, loved his family, and loved everyone.”

