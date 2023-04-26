Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyNorth College Hill

Actions

Investigators: Juvenile injured during North College Hill shooting

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
North College Hill child injured in shooting.jpg
Posted at 6:35 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 06:37:30-04

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was injured during a shooting in North College Hill, police said.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday on Bising Avenue.

North College Hill Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital, but would not confirm if that person is a juvenile.

Hamilton County Dispatch said a juvenile was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital but would not confirm if the juvenile was shot. Investigators would not confirm the juvenile's age or the condition of the victim.

Police have not said if they are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Firefighters rescue woman hanging from window of burning apartment building in North College Hill
Springfield Township officer lost control of vehicle in deadly North College Hill crash, sheriff says
North College Hill City School District to implement four-day in-person schooling

More local news:
Kenton County mother convicted of murder after 2-year-old ingests fentanyl, dies Cincinnatians remember Harry Belafonte's impact on city, Freedom Center 'Next Generation 911' funding considered in the Ohio House

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.