Investigators: Juvenile injured during North College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was injured during a shooting in North College Hill, police said.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday on Bising Avenue.

North College Hill Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital, but would not confirm if that person is a juvenile.

Hamilton County Dispatch said a juvenile was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital but would not confirm if the juvenile was shot. Investigators would not confirm the juvenile's age or the condition of the victim.

Police have not said if they are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

