Former Lockland Council Member takes plea deal on child pornography charges

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Former Lockland Village council member Leslie Shawn Brock plead guilty to 6 counts of child porn, according to court documents.

After being arrested in September 2022 on 12 counts, he initially plead not guilty on all charges against him.

Court documents released in March show that Brock withdrew his not guilty plea and entered a plea deal that dismissed six other charges.

According to court documents, Brock will serve 3 years in the department of corrections and will have to register as a sex offender upon release.

