Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyLockland

Actions

Former Lockland Council Member takes plea deal on child pornography charges

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
gavel
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:44:59-04

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Former Lockland Village council member Leslie Shawn Brock plead guilty to 6 counts of child porn, according to court documents.

After being arrested in September 2022 on 12 counts, he initially plead not guilty on all charges against him.

Court documents released in March show that Brock withdrew his not guilty plea and entered a plea deal that dismissed six other charges.

According to court documents, Brock will serve 3 years in the department of corrections and will have to register as a sex offender upon release.

READ MORE
New Richmond man wanted after being indicted on 25 counts of child pornography
Police search Goshen School Board president's home after release of 'deeply disturbing' video
Former Lakota, Wilmington teacher facing child porn charges

Goshen School Board president resigns after "deeply disturbing" accusations

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP 'anti-trans' bill CFD chief fired over 'concerning workplace culture that is unwelcome to women' Sweet 16 game tonight: Xavier takes on Texas in first appearance since 2017

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.