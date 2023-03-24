New Richmond man wanted after being indicted on 25 counts of child pornography

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A New Richmond man is wanted after being indicted on 25 counts of child pornography, the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

David Sears, 51, was confronted by an online group that targets sexual predators, investigators said. Sears allegedly communicated to a decoy pretending to be an 11-year-old girl on social media. According to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve, Sears drove to a parking lot at night with alcohol and lotion expecting to meet the young girl. Instead, he was confronted by members of the online group.

After New Richmond police were notified, officers went to Sears' home and confiscated "physical evidence," investigators said.

Tekulve said the indictment is based on numerous pictures and videos of young children engaged in sexual activity found on Sears' computer. According to the prosecutor's office, Sears admitted to possessing, downloading and distributing the illegal content.

There is currently a warrant out for Sears' arrest.

"The Clermont County Prosecutor's Office along with law enforcement and concerned citizens will work relentlessly to protect children and to prosecute depraved individuals such as David Sears," Tekulve said.

Anyone who has any information that could lead to Sears' arrest is asked to call the Clermont County Communications Center at 513-732-2231.

Investigators have not said if they have narrowed down an exact area where they are searching for Sears.

If convicted on all charges, Sears could be sentenced up to 200 years in prison.

READ MORE

Former Lakota, Wilmington teacher facing child porn charges

Cheviot man arrested after child porn found on SD card

Covington man pleads guilty to more than 60 counts of possessing child porn