Former Lakota, Wilmington teacher facing child porn charges

A 50-year-old man who previously worked as a teacher at Wilmington High School and in the Lakota school district is facing four charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

George Merk was arraigned in court on Wednesday. He faces two second-degree felony charges and two fourth-degree felony charges. According to prosecutors, Merk was teaching at the Greater Ohio Virtual School when he was arrested.

"His entire livelihood has been based in access to children," said Jennifer Nicholson, assistant prosecutor, during Wednesday's hearing.

In court, Merk's lawyer said Merk has had no criminal record prior to these charges.

The judge set Merk's bond at $100,000 cash, or $200,000 worth of property. If Merk posts bond, he is ordered to have no contact with minors and he will be required to be electronically monitored.

He is currently being held in the Warren County jail.