Police: Lockland councilman arrested, faces a dozen charges

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office states that on Friday they arrested Village of Lockland councilman Shawn Brock at his home after warrants were issued for his arrest.

According to a press release, Brock was charged with 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 2 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

A search of the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts website shows that Brock received an initial bond of $12,000.

The Village of Lockland is working in cooperation with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.