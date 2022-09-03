Watch Now
Police: Lockland councilman arrested, faces a dozen charges

Shawn Brock was arrested at his home on Friday, September 2
Lockland Police
Posted at 4:19 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 16:19:33-04

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office states that on Friday they arrested Village of Lockland councilman Shawn Brock at his home after warrants were issued for his arrest.

According to a press release, Brock was charged with 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 2 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

A search of the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts website shows that Brock received an initial bond of $12,000.

The Village of Lockland is working in cooperation with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

