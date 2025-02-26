Body cam shows interaction between police, man accused of distributing KKK flyers in Lincoln Heights, Lockland

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Body-worn camera footage released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shows the interaction between officials, a man who admitted to throwing KKK propaganda flyers across the Tri-State and members of the Lincoln Heights Safety and Watch group who followed his car before police initiated a traffic stop Sunday.

William Bader, 47, was cited with littering for throwing the flyers from his car, and deputies said they discovered a "flag" Lincoln Heights residents had made and hung from the I-75 overpass where neo-Nazis rallied two weeks earlier in Bader's car.

In the newly released footage, deputies questioned Bader about whether he had thrown the flyers from his car resulting in a back-and-forth.

Bader: "I started in Toledo."

Deputy: "Just hitting towns as you go?"

Bader: "All the way down."

Deputy: "Where were you going to stop?"

Bader: "Right here. I'm all out of flyers."

Bader showed the deputy a yellow bag and said he had begun the day with thousands of leaflets.

"Every one of these bags had 500 of them in there," he said. "I hit 16 towns."

Bader admitted to distributing flyers with a group he claimed to belong to going back to 2022.

When asked by deputies, Bader said he hadn't targeted the historically Black Lincoln Heights community just two weeks after the neo-Nazi rally prompted swift backlash and an independent investigation into police responses.

Bader demanded a supervising officer come to the scene after he was issued his citations so he could file a complaint against the Lincoln Heights watch group who'd chased his car and reported his actions to police. Deputies told him his concerns would be included in a report, but no supervisor was requested.

A lieutenant with the Sheriff's Office talked with a watch group member on camera.

Lt.: "You can't keep people. You can't hold people."

Watch member: "Yes sir."

Lt.: "It's unlawful restraint. Listen, all of us are pissed off about this."

The watch member said he talked with the lieutenant specifically to bring dos and don'ts back to the group who has been training to comply with the law while patrolling the neighborhood with guns visible.

The lieutenant then walked to Bader's car and told him to leave the neighborhood. Bader asked for the deputy to return the flag he'd been seen removing from the I-75 overpass, and the deputy refused.

"I took property that didn't belong to you," he said.

Bader told the deputies he'd "see you guys tomorrow" and drove away laughing loudly out of his car window.