Lincoln Heights residents stand guard amid 'deterioration' in relationship with officials after neo-Nazi rally

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A group of masked, armed men is continuing to patrol the streets and Lincoln Heights, including the intersection that overlooks the I-75 overpass where neo-Nazis rallied Friday.

“What we saw on Friday was an act of terror," Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church pastor Julian Cook said.

But some like contractor David Piscopo, who does work in the area, believe the ongoing display of residents patrolling with rifles is disruptive and dangerous.

“(It's) neighborhood watch but to another level," Piscopo said.

Piscopo claims he was approached while going to work in the area and falsely linked to the neo-Nazi group from last Friday. He says because of this misunderstanding, he had to abandon the job and he potentially lost a client.

Those armed residents say these patrols are about ensuring their safety because of concern about police conduct and potentially new threats.

With a flyer circulating on Tuesday that used a racial slur and declared a "race war," the armed residents declined our request to be interviewed. But they did allow pastor Cook to speak to WCPO on their behalf.

Tensions remain high in Lincoln Heights after neo-Nazi demonstration

"What became clear yesterday is that there has been a pretty significant deterioration in the relationship with the sheriff and the community," Cook said. "That's why people feel they don't trust the law enforcement that exists in the community."

Democrat state Rep. Cecil Thomas met with the state's public safety director and told WCPO clearer guidance is on the way. Thomas said they're working on putting out a "training memo" to law enforcement departments across the state of Ohio that clarifies what officers can do when it comes to enforcing the state's disorderly conduct and inciting violence statutes.

"We don’t have to create a new law, but we want you to be very clear as to what the law says," Thomas said. "And if there is some ambiguity in the law, that you believe your offices are deciding not to take action they need to have those discussions with the prosecutor’s office right away.”

Evendale police say investigators are continuing to review the incident. And they say if they find criminal or traffic-related charges are appropriate they will consult with the Hamilton County prosecutor's office.

Police did release body camera footage from the day of the event, along with a list of facts regarding their awareness and interactions with the group. Read our breakdown of the footage and information here.