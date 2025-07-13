'They took our heart' | Parents seek justice after 20-year-old son killed in Springfield Township shooting

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Casey Lay and Jason Myers said their son, Morgan, was loved by everyone.

They described him as the ultimate big brother, not just for his siblings, but for anyone in his life who looked up to him.

"I mean, he would literally give his shirt off his back to people," Lay said. "Literally. I've been collecting hats and shirts and sweatshirts from different people."

His parents said he always had a smile on his face.

But recently, tragedy has flipped their world upside down.

On the evening of June 9, Springfield Township police responded to Brookway Drive for a report of someone shot in a car.

When they arrived, officers found Morgan, who was "unconscious and unresponsive." He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Hear what the police told Morgan's parents about what happened in the video below:

Parents seek justice after 20-year-old son killed in Springfield Township shooting

"To move on from that is devastating," Lay said.

Lay and Myers said Springfield Township police told them that someone tried robbing their son and the situation escalated.

His killer hasn't been found.

"Someone killed our son and is walking around living their everyday life like nothing happened, while this family has been destroyed," Myers said.

The 20-year-old lived with his parents in Anderson Township.

Lay and Myers said they don't know why he was in Springfield Township that night, but they said he had no enemies. They said they can't understand why someone did this.

"They took our heart," Lay said.

The two said they have countless memories with their son, but the last one lingers the most.

"The last thing that he did before he was shot is came in, gave me a hug and said, 'I love you, Dad, I'll see you in a little bit,'" Myers said.

The two said they now sit and hope to get closure for the unthinkable.

"We just want justice for him," Lay said. "He didn't deserve this. We don't deserve this."

Springfield Township police tell WCPO 9 that there are no updates in the case and that they are still investigating the shooting.

They ask anyone with information to contact them at 513-729-1300 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.