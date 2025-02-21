Evendale police hires independent team to review police actions during neo-Nazi presence

EVENDALE, Ohio — The Evendale Police Department announced Friday it has hired an independent team "to both review police actions and provide insights and recommendations on best practice law enforcement in today's ever-changing political and social landscape."

The department has hired 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm led by former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles H. Ramsey.

According to the announcement, work with the independent firm is anticipated to start next week.

"We owe it to our community and all those affected by February 7 to learn from that day and strengthen trust," Evendale Mayor Richard Finan said in a press release.

Evendale police said the team it has hired is made up of a diverse group of seasoned professionals who work to help communities develop and implement equitable and integrity-driven public safety.

"Our work doesn't end with this review or the work of the county prosecutor," said Steven Berke, Evendale's vice mayor. "We will continue to provide space to address the concerns people in our area have, reaffirm out commitment to justice and stand united for dignity, respect and condemnation of hate in all forms."

Sean Smoot, managing partner with 21CP Solutions said the organization will help assist the Village of Evendale in evaluating what happened on February 7 and providing a review.

The announcement from the Village of Evendale says the village and police department are committed to full transparency in the review process. The village said it plans to provide regular updates and promises to release the findings of the report in full once the review is complete.

The village said it hopes to announce more information about the review next week; More information will also be posted online, the village said.

The decision to hire 21CP Solutions for an independent review is the result of recent resident mistrust in law enforcement in the Evendale and Lincoln Heights areas in the weeks following the Feb. 7 neo-Nazi presence on a highway overpass near both communities.

Evendale police has released hours of body camera footage showing multiple interactions between law enforcement and the neo-Nazi group who appeared that day.

Watch our breakdown of the body camera footage here:

Body cam shows moment police respond to neo-Nazi rally in Cincinnati

Evendale police have been updating a Google Drive folder with additional video following their initial release of the first body camera videos.

Some of that footage showed an Evendale police officer speak with the neo-Nazi demonstrators after they left the overpass and pulled off in Lockland. During that encounter, the Evendale officer offers to help one of the neo-Nazis get back to his vehicle, which he'd left near the overpass, and his service dog.

However, once the officer returned to the parking lot where the vehicle was parked, he discovered residents who'd appeared to counter-protest the neo-Nazi's presence had slashed the vehicle's tires.

Body cam footage shows police arrive at neo-Nazi's car after demonstration in Lincoln Heights

Ultimately, Evendale police said the driver of the Jeep was taken to the Evendale Police Department by an officer after officials said "it was determined there was no safe way to retrieve the vehicle."

WCPO pressed Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey Tuesday for more information about this group. But she wasn't able to give many answers.

“We do not have any specific intel on that U-Haul as far as where it was rented from. Someone might even own it, I don’t even know. We’re working on that.” McGuffey said. “This is a group of men who are intent or intimidation and hate tactics. By all accounts, it’s a small group and I’m not going to give them any satisfaction by saying they have any larger affiliation with anyone — it’s a bunch of cowards.”

The Lockland Local Schools Board of Education is requesting a third-party investigation of both Evendale and Lockland police after the district reviewed and released footage of the neo-Nazis on school property just minutes before dismissal following that interaction with officers.

Watch as an Evendale officer approaches the neo-Nazi's UHaul while it was parked on Lockland schools' property:

Body cam footage shows police interact with neo-Nazis after demonstration in Cincinnati area