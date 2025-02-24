Watch Now
Man cited for littering after caught distributing racist propaganda throughout Lincoln Heights, Lockland

(Source: Raycom Media)
A man has been cited for littering after he was caught throwing racist propaganda out of his car throughout Hamilton County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln Heights deputies responded to the area of Mulberry Street and Locust Street at 2:14 a.m. to assist Lockland PD with a traffic stop.

The traffic stop was conducted after members of the “Lincoln Heights Safety and Watch” reported a man was seen randomly throwing racist propaganda pamphlets from his vehicle.

This incident reportedly started in Lincoln Heights and continued into Lockland.

Deputies on scene pulled over the suspect and identified him as William Bader, 47.

Bader admitted to distributing the propaganda pamphlets from the vehicle. Bader was then cited for littering.

It was discovered that Bader was in possession of a homemade “flag” that Lincoln Heights citizens had made with the words “Peace and Love” written on it.

Deputies confiscated the flag from Bader and returned it to the Lincoln Heights residents.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not condone nor agree with hate speech that is proliferated by anyone, including Nazis and the KKK," stated Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. "The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to working with the residents in the Village of Lincoln Heights to ensure their safety.”

