Lincoln Heights residents call for boycott of Evendale, question police response to neo-Nazi demonstration

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A long line of cars took part Monday in what organizers called a rolling protest through Lincoln Heights. Community members drove through the historically Black village and made their way into parts of Evendale to demand answers from Evendale police about their response to the neo-Nazis demonstration on an I-75 overpass that connects the two communities.

“When you grow up here and you see all the love that’s here and warmth that’s here, it’s different to actually see some stuff happen that you read in a book," lifelong Lincoln Heights resident Patricia Baker told WCPO.

Since the incident on Feb. 7, there have been concerns from residents in the area that the apparent neo-Nazis group would return. And now, many question the response of law enforcement after video began circulating showing officers escorting the group away.

“The question was why was it even permitted?" Baker asked.

Maddy Schmidt Drivers head down Glendale-Milford towards Lincoln Heights



In a show of resilience, dozens lined the streets in their cars and traveled on Cunningham Way onto Glendale-Milford and back to Lincoln Heights aided by law enforcement.

Saylor James-Blackburn, 8, showed up with her mom, Elizabeth Blackburn, holding a sign saying "Love yourself, don't change yourself."

"Hate doesn’t win," James-Blackburn said. "Love wins always.”

"It’s very difficult because I’ve got an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old. And it’s to say, it’s not a conversation I would be having if my daughter were white, if they looked like me. It’s about saying this in our real world. It’s what’s happening. And unfortunately, there are people that are going to judge you because of what you look like, not because of anything else," Blackburn said.

You can view the full story below:

Counter protest calls on answers after neo-Nazi demonstration in Lincoln Heights

The boycott residents are calling for, they say, is meant to evoke transparency.

"We are asking people not to shop there in Evendale," Lincoln Heights educator DeRonda Calhoun said. "We are going to boycott there. You’re not going to invade our neighborhood and think you’re going to get our dollars. You came when you knew schools were dismissing and our children have been traumatized. And somebody needs to pay.”

In an earlier statement, Evendale's mayor said the village is reviewing the way officers responded to the neo-Nazi demonstration.

The Evendale Police Departmentput out a statement earlier Monday saying the following :

"Earlier this afternoon, concerned people in our region gathered peacefully to express their ongoing frustration with the events that happened to our community on Feb. 7. The gathering today was peaceful and reflected a common value we all share — hate of any kind has no place here. Our community is strong and united. We refuse to let the actions of hate groups define who we are. We remain committed to our founding principle of protecting the safety and security of all who live, work, and visit our community. In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to provide space to address the concerns people in our area have, strengthen the connections between our communities, reaffirm our commitment to justice, and stand united for dignity, respect, and condemnation of hate in all forms."

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGfuffey will have a press conference Tuesday to address the ongoing investigation into the neo-Nazi group.