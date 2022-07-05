Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyFairfield

Actions

8 children, 2 adults displaced after Fairfield house fire

The cause is still under investigation
It happened around 1 a.m. on Loren Lane near Tylersville Road. Fire officials said there were eight children and two adults inside the home and they evacuated before fire crews arrived.
Fairfield House Fire
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 06:41:07-04

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Ten people were displaced early Tuesday morning after a house fire in Fairfield.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Loren Lane near Tylersville Road. Fire officials said there were eight children and two adults inside the home and they evacuated before fire crews arrived.

Fire officials told WCPO the fire was contained in the garage, but the inside of the home was damaged by smoke. The fire also damaged the siding of the home next door.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

READ MORE
6 displaced after early morning house fire in Walnut Hills
Clermont County home destroyed in fire
Elderly siblings escape house fire in Covington

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Smale Park sees security upgrades since one year after deadly shooting Ohioans can get abortion pills from out-of-state doctors Ohio senators part of group that stopped VA facility overhaul

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.