8 children, 2 adults displaced after Fairfield house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Ten people were displaced early Tuesday morning after a house fire in Fairfield.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Loren Lane near Tylersville Road. Fire officials said there were eight children and two adults inside the home and they evacuated before fire crews arrived.

Fire officials told WCPO the fire was contained in the garage, but the inside of the home was damaged by smoke. The fire also damaged the siding of the home next door.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

