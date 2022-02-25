Elderly siblings escape house fire in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two elderly siblings are without a home after a fire in Covington Thursday night.

Crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. 33 Street at around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a house on fire. When crews arrived, they discovered the house engulfed in flames.

Neighbor Alex Johnston called 911 after he saw the siblings trying to get out of the house, a place they have called home since the 1940s. He noticed one of the siblings' heads caught on fire during the escape.

"When he walked out, he was holding his head. He had just put the fire out, his head was all burnt and whatnot," Johnston said. "He said he was in the kitchen and he felt the heat, and that's when he walked out and walked back in. That's when his hair had caught on fire."

Firefighters said the siblings were able to escape the home with only minor injuries.

Investigators said locating the source was difficult due to how many things were inside the home.

"They found it was a hoarder condition," Covington Fire Chief Mark Pierce said. "It made it difficult for them to find the seed of the fire and put it out."

Johnston said the siblings lost most of their possessions.

"It makes me emotional how they have nothing," Johnston said.

Crews are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

READ MORE

House fire in Northern Kentucky sends one to the hospital

Brown County family's dogs save them from house fire