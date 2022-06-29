Watch Now
6 displaced after early morning house fire in Walnut Hills

The cause is still under investigation
Walnut Hills Fire
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 11:03:38-04

CINCINNATI — Six people were displaced after an early morning house fire in Walnut Hills, District Fire Chief Nicholas Caliguri said in a press release.

Crews were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 2100 block of Sinton Avenue for the report of a fire. When crews arrived, they said they saw flames on the second and third floor with reports of people trapped on both floors.

According to investigators, first responders made an "aggressive interior attack" to search the home. No victims were found in the home and eventually all people were accounted for.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage is $150,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

