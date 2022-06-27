Watch Now
Clermont County home destroyed in fire

Firefighters: It appears no one was home
Firefighters were called to a home on Woodville Road around 2 a.m. First responders said they saw flames coming form the building when they arrived.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jun 27, 2022
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A home in Clermont County was destroyed after an early morning fire.

It started around 2 a.m. Monday at a house in the 3500 block of Woodville Road near Blanchester.

Firefighters said no one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Crews told WCPO that water had to be trucked in since the home sits in such a remote location.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

