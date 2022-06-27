Clermont County home destroyed in fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A home in Clermont County was destroyed after an early morning fire.

It started around 2 a.m. Monday at a house in the 3500 block of Woodville Road near Blanchester.

Firefighters said no one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Crews told WCPO that water had to be trucked in since the home sits in such a remote location.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

