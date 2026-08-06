'I'm hurt' | Westwood Islamic community center vandalized, burglarized; hateful messages left behind

CINCINNATI — Food, glass and flipped tables litter the floor at the Cincinnati Islamic Community Center in Westwood after thieves broke in and vandalized the building.

Board members with the center said thieves likely broke in Monday night. They said food, money and a few TVs were stolen from inside.

Nashid Shakir showed us around the ransacked building Wednesday.

"I think it's some individuals that actually need help," Shakir said.

Thieves also left hateful messages on a whiteboard inside, including one message reading "DIE".

Shakir said it's not the first time the center has been broken into. He said that's why he believes it wasn't a random crime.

"This seems to be more than just an impulse activity, but more of a planned activity of what they were going to do," Shakir said.

Ali-Rashid Abdullah, another board member with the center, said it's still hurtful to see what happened.

"I was disappointed," Abdullah said. "I'm hurt."

The center is also home to a food pantry which is open twice a month. That, too, was ransacked.

"They definitely took some cans, cause we had all of the shelves filled," Shakir said.

Cincinnati police tell us they're investigating the break-in.

Shakir said the center plans to install new security cameras in hopes they deter thieves from returning.

"We pray that we find you so that we can talk with you and then make sure that you have second thoughts about doing this again," Shakir said.