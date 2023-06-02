CPD: 21-year-old shot while driving in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after getting shot while driving in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

Investigators said the man was shot in the back around 2 a.m. while driving on Harrison Avenue near Roberts Avenue.

He then drove to his family's home a few blocks away to get help before he was transported to the hospital, according to CPD.

Police said his injuries are non life-threatening.

Investigators have not provided any suspect information.

This shooting happened just a few hours before two other men were shot in Cincinnati's West End neighborhood.

Blake Sheely

This shooting happened around 5 a.m. on West Liberty Street near Linn Street. Both men are expected to recover.

There is no suspect information.

If you know anything about either of these shootings you are asked to call CPD at 513-352-3040.

It has been a violent couple of days in Cincinnati.

These two shootings happened just days after a drive-by shooting that left four people injured including two teens and a 10-year-old in Over-the-Rhine.

READ MORE

A child asked her mom to move after the recent OTR shooting; city leaders are working to find solutions

'We're right in the middle': Over-the-Rhine resource groups work to improve safety around Grant Park

Coroner: 15-year-old boy shot, killed in East Price Hill