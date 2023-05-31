CPD: 1 person shot in East Price Hill

Watch Now
Posted at 6:48 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 06:54:22-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting in East Price Hill.

Crews responded to the report of a shooting in the 900 block of Enright Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found one person shot outside on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not provided an update on the victim's condition.

Police have not provided any suspect information.

A portion of Enright Avenue is blocked with crime scene tape.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

