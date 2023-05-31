Police: Heavy police presence near Grant Park in Over-the-Rhine for 'shooting investigation'

CINCINNATI — There's a heavy police presence in Over-the-Rhine near Grant Park for a shooting investigation, Cincinnati police said.

It's unclear how many victims are involved.

It's also unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Stephan Pryor, a community activist, told WCPO he was nearby when he heard multiple gunshots. Pryor said he saw at least four ambulances arrive to the scene.

Police have shut down a large portion of McMicken Avenue between Walnut Street and Vine Street. There are more than 40 evidence markers placed at various locations in the blocked off area.

Erich Cross/WCPO

There have been multiple shootings in that stretch of northern OTR in the last few months, according to CincyInsights.

On May 25, a 29-year-old man was found dead on the corner of East Elder and Hamer Streets. On April 28, a 25-year-old was shot to death at the intersection of Main Street and McMicken Avenue. There was also two non-fatal shootings in that area.

The OTR neighborhood is currently topping the list for shootings in Cincinnati so far in 2023.

Data shows that at this time last year, there were 10 shootings reported by the community council. 2023 has surpassed that, with 12 as of May 25.

&lt;a href='#'&gt;&lt;img alt='shootings in otr ' src='https:&amp;#47;&amp;#47;public.tableau.com&amp;#47;static&amp;#47;images&amp;#47;Sh&amp;#47;ShootingsinOTR2008-2023&amp;#47;shootingsinotr&amp;#47;1_rss.png' style='border: none' /&gt;&lt;/a&gt;

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.



