Police: 2 men shot in West End

CINCINNATI — Two men were taken to the hospital after getting shot in West End, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting on West Liberty Street near Linn Street around 5 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A WCPO crew on the scene saw an ambulance peel off just as they arrived. Another ambulance stayed on the scene for a short time before also leaving for the hospital.

CPD said both men are expected to survive.

Investigators have not said if they are searching for any suspects.

