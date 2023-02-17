Police: At least 1 critically injured in Westwood crash, 2 others also hospitalized

CINCINNATI — At least one person was critically injured in an early-morning crash in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Glenway Avenue.

According to first responders, one person was ejected from the vehicle and two others had to be removed. All three were taken to the hospital. The driver is currently in critical condition. Investigators have not provided any information on the condition of the others involved.

The section of Glenway Avenue between Muddy Creek Road and Midway Avenue will be shut down through the morning rush, investigators said.

The SUV appears to be converted into an RV. It has solar panels on the roof and there is a lot of debris around the crash site including a bean bag chair and a mattress, however investigators have not confirmed if all of the debris on the scene came from the vehicle.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

'Never feel bad needing a break': New drop-in day care opens in Westwood, parents can sign up at the door

Cincinnati firefighters rescue 4 cats from apartment fire

US Marshals capture man formerly at large after police chase, crash in Westwood