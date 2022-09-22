Watch Now
Cincinnati firefighters rescue 4 cats from apartment fire

Two of the four cats rescued from the home were unconscious but firefighters were able to save them using small oxygen masks they call "fido bags."
Posted at 7:04 AM, Sep 22, 2022
CINCINNATI  — Four little cats are safe thanks to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Crews responded to the report of an apartment fire late Wednesday afternoon in the 5600 block of Glenway Avenue in Westwood.

Two of the four cats rescued from the home were unconscious but firefighters were able to save them using small oxygen masks they call "fido bags."

Crews were quickly able to put out the fire.

There are no reports of any human injuries.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the fire.

