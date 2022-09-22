Cincinnati firefighters rescue 4 cats from apartment fire

CINCINNATI — Four little cats are safe thanks to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Crews responded to the report of an apartment fire late Wednesday afternoon in the 5600 block of Glenway Avenue in Westwood.

Two of the four cats rescued from the home were unconscious but firefighters were able to save them using small oxygen masks they call "fido bags."

Cincinnati Firefighters are currently mopping up from a fire scene in the 5600 BLK of Glenway Ave. The one-alarm structure fire was quickly extinguished. There were several cats that were rescued and need oxygen therapy administered by firefighters. pic.twitter.com/HH5v0jXakZ — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) September 21, 2022

Crews were quickly able to put out the fire.

There are no reports of any human injuries.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the fire.

READ MORE

A Produce Truck’s Accident On The Way To A Watermelon Festival Led To A Feast For Rescue Animals

Rumpke driver rescues kitten from landfill

Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 shelter animals from flooding