US Marshals looking for man after police chase, crash in Westwood

CINCINNATI — The U.S. Marshals are actively searching for man after a police chase that resulted in a crash in Westwood.

Charles Senso with the U.S. Marshals said they are currently searching the area of Hamilton and Montana avenues for John Mackey, who is wanted for charges related to assault, breaking and entering, domestic violence and a parole violation.

He was first located at a gas station in the 5800 block of Glenway Avenue, where he then took off from the Marshals and a pursuit ensued. Mackey then crashed his vehicle near Felicity Drive and Montana Avenue. WCPO crews at the scene of the crash could see a white SUV on its side and multiple police vehicles and damaged powerlines.

Photo by: WCPO staff

A CPS spokesperson said Gamble Montessori Elementary was placed on a lockout due to the nearby police presence. That lockout has now been lifted.

According to Duke Energy Spokesperson Sally Thelen, after the crash 2,000 people were without power.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.