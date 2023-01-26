'Never feel bad needing a break': New drop-in day care opens in Westwood, parents can sign up at the door

CINCINNATI — A new Westwood day care is changing the landscape for child care in Cincinnati.

Play4Hours, located off of Glenway Avenue, is a drop-in day care center that opened in December.

“It’s a part-time concept, so kids can be here for up to four hours. This was kind of created out of convenience,” said director Kaeleigh Norvet.

Norvet has worked in child care for eight years and loved the concept of Play4Hours. Children can stay at the center for up to four hours a day. Since it’s a drop-in day care, parents don’t have to enroll in advance or pay a monthly bill. Parents can simply sign up online or at the door.

She said the center is also secure. They have cameras and lights located outside and several cameras inside the center.

“Know that while your kids are here, they are safe and having a good time,” Norvet said. “The parents only have access to those cameras while their child is in the building and that’s for safety and security purposes.”

Norvet said they also send parents updates on how their child is doing throughout the day.

“We use an app called ProCare, so while the kids are here the parents are getting constant updates on when they use the bathroom, when they’re doing a craft, we send three to four pictures a day,” Norvet said.

She said they do various learning activities, sensory-motor activities, gross motor activities, and crafts.

Play4Hours cares for children between the ages of 12 months and 12 years old. They divide the center into four different areas so kids are playing with other kids around their age.

Norvet said she hopes more parents take advantage of their services.

“I don’t think parents realize how much that they can utilize this center,” Norvet said. “Never feel bad needing a break. Stay-at-home moms, never feel bad for just needing a moment to yourself for self-care, to take a nap. You can only be the best for your family when you’re the best for you.”

Starting in February, they’ll be open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They’ll also be open 6-10 p.m. on Valentine's Day if enough parents sign up.